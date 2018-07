Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you ever go to make a sandwich, only to realize your bread was a little stale?

Don’t feel too bad because a 14,400-year-old loaf of flatbread was found at an archaeological site in Jordan’s Black Desert.

What makes this even more interesting is that this was 4,000 years before farming was known to be common.