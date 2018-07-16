Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – The Delaware Department of Corrections has announced it will demolish the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center after a deadly uprising in 2017.

The February 2017 violent prison standoff claimed the life of Lt. Steven Floyd and injured two correctional officers. A counselor was also kidnapped during the riot. Officials say inmates took control of a building to protest “unfair conditions.”

Officials say the tearing down of the building will allow the JTVCC staff to continue to move forward.

”Department of Correction officers and supervisors who went to work on February 1, 2017, or assisted in the response, have been reminded on a daily basis of the horrifying actions that happened on that day,” said Gov. John Carney in a statement. “The building is a constant reminder of the senseless, brutal murder of one of one of DOC’s dedicated public servants – Lieutenant Floyd. To remove the building from the complex will aid in mental and emotional health of officers who work at JTVCC every day. It’s the right thing to do.”

The 12,700-square-foot building has been vacant since the uprising. Inmates housed there were moved to other correctional facilities.

Eighteen inmates were charged in connection to the uprising.

The DOC says they expect to start demolition this fall.