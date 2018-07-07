Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Williams, Scott Kingery and Jorge Alfaro drove in runs on consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning to help Philadelphia beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday and extend the first-place Phillies’ winning streak to six games.

With two outs in the seventh, Williams sent a line drive down the right field line that took a funny hop off the fence and eluded Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Carlos Santana scored from first and Williams ended up safe at third for a triple. Kingery followed up with a single up the middle and then scored when Alfaro hit a double to right-center.

Jake Arrieta (6-6) worked around six hits with the help of eight strikeouts to hold the Pirates to two runs over seven innings.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (5-7) was charged with all three runs. He had allowed just two singles coming into the seventh. He struck out eight and walked none.

Starling Marte singled and scored in the first and homered in the second as part of a three-hit afternoon to stake the Pirates to an early lead.

Victor Arano worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his second save.

