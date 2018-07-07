BREAKINGOfficials Identify Couple In Gloucester County Home Explosion
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLiving Biblically
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Williams, Scott Kingery and Jorge Alfaro drove in runs on consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning to help Philadelphia beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday and extend the first-place Phillies’ winning streak to six games.

With two outs in the seventh, Williams sent a line drive down the right field line that took a funny hop off the fence and eluded Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Carlos Santana scored from first and Williams ended up safe at third for a triple. Kingery followed up with a single up the middle and then scored when Alfaro hit a double to right-center.

Jake Arrieta (6-6) worked around six hits with the help of eight strikeouts to hold the Pirates to two runs over seven innings.

‘Time For Me To Move On’: Shane Victorino Announces Retirement, To Sign One-Day Contract With Phillies

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (5-7) was charged with all three runs. He had allowed just two singles coming into the seventh. He struck out eight and walked none.

Starling Marte singled and scored in the first and homered in the second as part of a three-hit afternoon to stake the Pirates to an early lead.

Victor Arano worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his second save.

(©Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s