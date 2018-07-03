Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” is calling it a career. Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino has announced that he is retiring.

Victorino told KHON-TV that he will retire as a Phillie next month.

“It’s time for me to say it’s time for me to move on, time for me to enjoy retirement. Officially, Aug. 3 will be the date. I’ll go back to Philly, and probably sign a one-day deal and hang it up and call it a career,” said Victorino.

Over eight seasons with the Phillies, Victorino was a two-time All-Star in 2009 and 2011 and won three Gold Gloves. He also hit two memorable home runs in the Phillies’ World Series championship run in 2008.

“I’ve been blessed with that opportunity as a baseball player. As a little boy growing up in Maui, getting an opportunity to represent my state and represent my people, so it’s about that time,” Victorino told KHON.

Victorino also won another World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

Over the course of 12 seasons, Victorino batted .275, with 108 home runs and racked up 1,274 hits.