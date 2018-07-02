Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – A woman was pulled into the waters off Australia after being bitten by a shark. The entire moment was caught on tape.

The frightening incident happened last month.

Melisa Brunning says she was hand-feeding tawny nurse sharks when one of them bit her finger. That is when she went in.

“It happened so quickly. All I could really focus on was the fact that my finger is gone. It clamped on it and it was shredding off the bone,” said Brunning.

The 34-year-old sustained cuts, a fracture and a bad infection. Fortunately, she did not lose her finger.