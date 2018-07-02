Pennsylvania Man Pays Parking Ticket 44 Years Later

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MINERSVILLE. Pa. (CBS) – A driver in Pennsylvania paid a parking ticket 44 years after it was issued.

The Minersville Police Department in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania recently received a payment for a parking ticket from 1974. The ticket was for $2.

It also contained a hand written, “Dear PD, I’ve been carrying this ticket around for 40+ years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don’t give you my info. With respect, Dave.”

The chief says he’s blown away that someone would keep a ticket this long, let alone pay it.

“He paid his fine. So that’s 44 years later, so that means I only made $3 in 44 years,” said Chief Michael Combs.

He says he wants to meet the driver and thank him.