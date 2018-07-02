Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for another hot day.

Helpful Heat Resources For Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

There’s a code red now in effect in Philadelphia. With the heat index breaking a 100 degrees, the city’s health commissioner declared a “heat health emergency.”

It’s set to end Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Guide To Beating The Heat

CBS3 cameras spotted people lining up at ice cream trucks and packing splash parks on Sunday.

Extreme Heat Continues Into Another Week

Others took a dip in the fountain at Logan Square in Center City.

If you plan on going outdoors, remember to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or places with air conditioning. Officials are urging people to be prepared for the extreme heat.