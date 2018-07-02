Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are urging residents to take precautions and do whatever they can to keep cool.

Three days into a heat wave, and for the first time the heat index is breaking 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many were down the shore, cooling off in the ocean, but plenty of people were surprisingly out and about in the city.

Eyewitness News saw parents and kids at splash parks throughout Philadelphia.

Plenty of people were lined up at ice cream trucks and many, crowded any spot of shade.

“It’s so hot, but I had to get in somehow to get cooled off,” said Santos Alameda of New York.

Santos Alameda and his family from New York jumped into the fountain at Logan Circle in Center City, even though it is technically not allowed.

“I’m going to be honest with you, you have to there is no other choice,” said Alameda. “If you are going to deal with this kind of heat, you are crazy.”

Being out in the heat Sunday required a strategic plan.

“We froze water bottles to make sure they stay cool,” said Rachel Ruiz. “We made sure we were able to come out and stay hydrated.”

Rachel Ruiz and her family from Philadelphia we’re not going to let the extreme heat stop them from exploring the city and walking to the science museum.

They made a good point by adding they’ve been waiting for better weather for a while.

“We had a long winter, I appreciate the heat,” said Ruiz.