PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is experiencing its first heat wave as July 4th celebrations approach making it a double whammy for pet owners in terms of concerns to be aware of and precautions to take.

In this week’s CBS 3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss what measures to take to keep pets calm during firework celebrations over 4th of July as well as how to avoid heat stroke in pets.