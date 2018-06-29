Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major outage is affecting Comcast customers nationwide, including in the Philadelphia market.

The outage is primarily affecting Comcast cable service, but telephone and internet services are also affected in some areas.

Comcast tweeted to customers that they are working to restore services as quickly as possible, but it is not yet known when service will come back.

Hello. We are aware and working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. -ZL — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 29, 2018

Many people took to Twitter to sound off about the outage.

Nationwide Comcast outage ongoing. Most affected markets seem to be Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, Washington state. DC to NY corridor unaffected. — PreferToRemain Anonymous (@PreferToRemain) June 29, 2018

Current LIVE nationwide outages, wow: pic.twitter.com/MUQaxayy4G — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 29, 2018

BREAKING: Major nationwide outage for #Comcast. Appears primarily centered around cable service although some are reporting ain’t connectivity issues. Are you down? — Ed Oswald (@edoswald) June 29, 2018

I’ve tried calling Comcast and using my Xfinity app. Phone msg says all lines are busy. #comcastoutage — The Resistance 🏳️‍🌈📎🌊🌊🌊 (@dc_man19xx) June 29, 2018

Comcast nationwide outage is the worst Friday timing ever — Dan Parzych (@DanParzych) June 29, 2018