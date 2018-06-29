BREAKING NEWS: Up To 10 Children Injured In School Bus Accident In Cherry Hill, Police Say
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major outage is affecting Comcast customers nationwide, including in the Philadelphia market.

The outage is primarily affecting Comcast cable service, but telephone and internet services are also affected in some areas.

Comcast tweeted to customers that they are working to restore services as quickly as possible, but it is not yet known when service will come back.

Many people took to Twitter to sound off about the outage.

Comments
  1. Dominic Cappelletti says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    You are out in all of Maryland too.

