PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Geoffrey The Giraffe has packed his bags and is saying goodbye for good.

A heartbreaking photo of the Toys “R” Us mascot has gone viral as the toy giant prepares to close its doors for good on Friday. The photo shows Geoffrey The Giraffe saying goodbye in an empty Toys “R” Us store, with a suitcase in hand.

Customers and employees have posted several photos of empty store shelves, empty shopping carts and closed doors. The iconic toy giant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall and announced in March it was shutting down all of its Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Liquidation sales started later that month.

Other photos on social media show a heartbreaking sign on a shopping cart, “I guess everyone has grown up. There’s no more ‘Toys “R” Us kids.'”