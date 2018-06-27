PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are looking for the female driver involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in North Philadelphia that injured a four-year-old boy. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

The boy was hit just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. 16th St. His mother rushed him to Temple University Hospital. Paramedics then transported him to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

A medical team is monitoring the boy for more serious injuries, but for now it appears he suffered scrapes and bruises.

Police say the surveillance video shows the four-year-old on the sidewalk dribbling a basketball. The basketball rolls into the street and the little boy runs after it and is struck by a dark-colored Honda sedan.

The car drags the boy for 20 feet before the female driver stops, gets out of the car briefly and then gets back in, pulls over to the curb, but then suddenly accelerates and drives off.

Several witnesses took down the woman’s license plate.

“We’re pretty confident that we have the address and the license plate of this vehicle,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Why the female operator initially stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then pulled over, but then changed her mind and left the scene, we don’t know why. We don’t know if this woman just panicked or what her motivation was.”

Small said the car is registered to an address in Northeast Philadelphia and that the driver may turn herself in sometime Wednesday morning.