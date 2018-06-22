Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Dorenbos gave a Philadelphia Eagles fan the thrill of a lifetime. The former Eagles long snapper allowed a fan to come onstage during his show to wear his Super Bowl ring.

Shane Graybill tells CBS Philly that he was at an event with his family at the Ben Franklin Ballroom in Philadelphia when Dorenbos pulled his dad, Doug Graybill, on stage because of the full Eagles suit he was wearing.

“He’s a huge Eagles fan and has been his whole life,” said Shane Graybill.

Dorenbos gave Doug Graybill his Super Bowl ring to wear and he was just simply ecstatic.

“My dad couldn’t believe it and is still on cloud nine,” said Shane Graybill.

Dorenbos even recorded it all using Shane Graybill’s cellphone.

Dorenbos retired last year after the Eagles traded him to the New Orleans Saints when he was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, which required immediate open-heart surgery.

Dorenbos was the long snapper for the Eagles from 2006 to 2016.