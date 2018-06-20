Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — World champions has a nice ring to it and the Philadelphia Eagles want to give you that feeling for real.

Hey NBA Execs: Go Nova If You Want A Steal In The Draft

The Birds announced on Wednesday that they are holding a special sweepstakes that will allow one lucky fan to own an official World Championship ring.

The Eagles World Championship Ring Sweepstakes will give you a chance to win a personalized version of the ring that the players received after winning Super Bowl LII.

To enter to win, just visit www.prizeo.com/EaglesRing.

In addition, the team say the proceeds from the sweepstakes help fund autism research via the Eagles Autism Challenge, Inc.