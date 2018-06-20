Watch Live
BREAKING: Trump Signs Executive Order To End Family Separations At Border
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — World champions has a nice ring to it and the Philadelphia Eagles want to give you that feeling for real.

The Birds announced on Wednesday that they are holding a special sweepstakes that will allow one lucky fan to own an official World Championship ring.

eagles ring Want To Put A Ring On It? Eagles Launch World Championship Ring Sweepstakes

Credit: (CBS3)

The Eagles World Championship Ring Sweepstakes will give you a chance to win a personalized version of the ring that the players received after winning Super Bowl LII.

To enter to win, just visit www.prizeo.com/EaglesRing.

In addition, the team say the proceeds from the sweepstakes help fund autism research via the Eagles Autism Challenge, Inc.

