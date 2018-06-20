Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A Pittsburgh man is accused of beating and drowning a 6-month-old puppy in a toilet.

Penn Hills police say 23-year-old Branden Washington was arrested on Monday for animal cruelty.

According to police, a neighbor told officers that Washington slammed the black Labrador Retriever against the wall and broke its back last weekend.

The neighbor said Washington then picked up the dog and placed it upside down in the toilet, drowning the animal.

According to the neighbor, Washington put the dog’s body in a plastic bag and threw it in the backyard.

Police say they found the dead puppy in the plastic bag with a harness.

Authorities are investigating the incident.