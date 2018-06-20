Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recently released California State University study suggests that addictive video games may change children’s brains in the same way as drugs and alcohol.

The MRI-based study finds that too much time with social media and addictive video games can impact children’s brains almost the same way as drug abuse or alcoholism.

For the study, researchers analyzed MRI imaging to investigate the brains of children playing the widely popular Fortnite, a post-apocalyptic survival game first released in 2017.

According to the study, children addicted to gaming had smaller, as well as more sensitive, amygdala-striatal systems, meaning those brains were able to process the stimuli of social media or video games faster.