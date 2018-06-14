Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is ready to move on from their Super Bowl-winning season after Thursday night’s ring ceremony.

“Honestly, after the ring ceremony, to me, we’ve put that to bed, we’ve put that to rest and we move on to 2018,” Pederson told reporters.

Pederson believes it will be a great motivating factor for the team to “have a target on our back” after being labeled as underdogs last season.

“It’s a great opportunity for us this season, great motivating factor for us to sort of rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog and now be the hunted, have the target on our back,” he said.

Pederson added that winning the Super Bowl “gets a little more into the past” with each passing day.

“It’s going to be a part of our fabric, part of our history here in Philadelphia, part of the Eagles’ organization, obviously. I want guys to remember. I think it’s the journey that we took to see a Super Bowl LII logo on the wall,” said Pederson.

The team has been holding their mandatory minicamp this week as training camp begins July 25.