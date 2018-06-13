Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson says it’s too soon to say who will start at quarterback come when the regular season kicks off.

Right now, Nick Foles is working with the first-team offense, while Carson Wentz continues work his way back from a torn ACL.

“I stay by my goal that I said a while ago which is Week 1,” Wentz said about his goal. “Preseason, we’ll see. But my goal is still targeting week one.”

However, Wentz does have a few more hurdles.

“At the end of the day, I just need to be cleared for contact,” he said.

And while Wentz is eager to return, Nick Foles is ready to go.

“Think the big thing is you put your ego to the side and you want what’s best for the team,” Foles said. “And ultimately, Carson is getting ready to play. At the same time, I’m ready to go.”

With that said, the Eagles are not rushing Wentz back.

“When he’s ready, 100 percent, then we’ll put him out there,” Pederson said.

The Eagles head coach made it very clear that when Wentz is healthy, he’s the guy. And Nick Foles says he’s just fine with that.