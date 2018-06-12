PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) —The state’s highest court has ruled to not remove Judge Genece Brinkley from Meek Mill’s long-running criminal case.

Three judges denied Mill’s request and three supported it. One justice said Tuesday that the rapper can raise the issue again after a hearing next week.

The rapper’s lawyers have been leveling harsh criticism at Brinkley for months.

Brinkley’s lawyer says she’s been fair.

Justice David Wecht says Mill can raise the matter anew after Monday’s hearing before Brinkley. His lawyers are seeking a new trial.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. Mill spent five months in jail before the state Supreme Court ordered his release.

Mills has been fighting to get his 2008 convictions on drug and gun charges thrown out.

