PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Meek Mill will no longer take part in the prison reform panel at the White House on Friday.

The hip hop artist said in a statement he decided not to attend because the focus is being taken away from prison reform issues.

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly, I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system,” Mill said in a statement.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released on bail last month after serving five months of a two- to four-year sentence on a probation violation related to a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered Mill’s immediate release on bail from prison after prosecutors said they agreed with his lawyers that he should get a new trial because of questions raised about the arresting officer. The now-retired officer was among a list of police officers the prosecutor’s office has sought to keep off the witness stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.

Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced Mill, has been the subject of harsh criticism from the rapper’s attorneys.

The judge defended herself, saying the court has “has impartially and without prejudice presided over numerous proceedings in this matter since 2008.”

She added that “none of the allegations by (the) defendant constitute evidence that this court is unable to act impartially and without personal bias or prejudice with respect to this matter.”

She said Mill has raised “unmeritorious claims of impropriety in an attempt to unfairly judge shop.”

Mill is scheduled for a hearing in June.