PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two weeks after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release from prison on bail, rapper Meek Mill takes his crusade for criminal justice reform to “CBS This Morning.”

“This always had been bigger than me, I had a lot of people comment on me like, “I don’t think he should be the face,” I don’t care about being the face, I care about saving peoples lives and helping the world become a better place if I can,” Meek said during the interview.

In November, a Philadelphia judge sentenced Mill to 2-4 years in prison for a probation violation on a gun and drug conviction.

Mill is now appealing that conviction.