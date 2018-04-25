PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One day out of prison and Rapper Meek Mill is back working on his music again. That’s according to his friend Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin.

Rubin picked up the 30-year-old rapper from a state prison in the city of Chester Tuesday.

TIMELINE: Meek Mill’s Legal Troubles Date Back To 2007

“I think he came out and we gave a hug so big I thought we were going to crack one of each other’s ribs and I looked at him and I said, ‘Sixers game?’ And he said, ‘Let’s go we’re winning this game, we’re closing out today baby.’”

Rubin posted a picture of him and Mill on Instagram on their way to the basketball game.

Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November 2017 to two to four years in prison on parole violations on a nearly 10-year-old gun charge.

Rubin said he and Mill grew close about five years ago. In a sit-down interview, he told CBS 3’s Chantee Lans that he has visited the rapper 10-15 times in prison.

Meek Mill Leaves Prison, Gets Into Helicopter After Being Released On Bail

On Tuesday, April 24, the state Supreme Court made a ruling that directed the judge in Mill’s case to free the rapper on bail. His attorney Brian McMonagle talked about getting the phone call about the state Supreme Court ruling. He said he rushed to court to get Mill released before the Sixers game.

“I did go to the game last night, hugged him and just telling him how proud of him I was last night, how he endured and proud that now he’s committed to doing this wonderful thing for other people which is to make sure this kind of thing can’t happen again,” said McMonagle.

Many High-Profile Supporters Spoke On Meek Mill’s Behalf

McMonagle told Eyewitness News that Mill’s new mission is to use his experience to help wrongfully convicted and imprisoned people. Now that he has been released, Rubin said he and Mill want to collaborate on ways to help others.

“I think you’re gonna see us come up with aggressive plans in the not too distant future. I think we’ve been talking about it far before yesterday. I think he was put on this earth to fix this problem,” said McMonagle.