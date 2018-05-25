Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released a photo of a woman wanted in connection to a double shooting in the Kingsessing section of the city. Police are searching for 25-year-old Yasmine Wilkerson.

Police say 74-year-old Frederick Waring was critically wounded when he jumped in front of his 23-year-old pregnant daughter in front of their home on the 5800 block of Hadfield Street just hours after she got married on Sunday night. Waring was shot 10 times.

Police say the daughter posted a photo of her wedding on social media and her husband’s ex-wife saw it. Police say Wilkerson confronted the pregnant woman with two other men.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

According to police, Wilkerson’s last known residence is located on the 4500 block of North Hicks Street. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black and purple workout pants.

One of the suspects she was with is described as a black male, between 20 and 30, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, with a medium brown complexion, thin beard, and wearing light-colored jeans. The other person is described as a black male with a light complexion, curly hair, full beard, wearing black sweatpants and a black and red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183.