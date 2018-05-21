Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pregnant woman and her father are in critical condition after being caught in a barrage of bullets last night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a 23-year-old woman who’s five-months pregnant with twins was hit twice just feet away from her front door on the 5800 block of Hadfield Street in Kingsessing. Her father, a 74-year-old man, was struck 10 times, according to family members.

“We found 18 spent shell casings. They’re separate caliber, so we know two different caliber semi-automatic weapons were used,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Phila. Police.

Detectives believe the shooting started after the woman’s ex-husband got into a fight with the woman’s current husband. Police are still going over evidence and security video that may have captured the shooting.

“Hopefully those cameras recorded something to help us with this double shooting investigation,” said Small.

Family of the victims say the shooter took off in a white Mercedes. Anyone with information is urged to call police.