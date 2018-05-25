DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — State public health officials say hundreds of people may have been exposed to tuberculosis last year at a nursing home in northern Delaware.

Officials announced Friday that more than 600 individuals may have been exposed to active tuberculosis at the ManorCare Health Services facility in Wilmington during a nine-month period starting in January 2017.

“This is an all hands-on-deck approach for us,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “The most important thing we want people to know is that TB is treatable. That’s why it’s so important for us to reach out to all former residents and staff, to encourage them to get tested as soon as possible. Manor house leadership is working closely with the DPH and taking every measure necessary to protecting the health of its residents and staff.”

It was not immediately clear why the announcement was being made more than a year after some people may have been exposed.

Officials are sending letters to former residents and staff who may have been exposed to the infected individual and following up with phone calls regarding free testing and treatment.

Tuberculosis is an air-borne bacterium that can cause coughing, fatigue, weakness, fever and other symptoms.

If not treated, tuberculosis disease can be fatal.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)