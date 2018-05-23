Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the popular 1993 National League Champion team next month.

1990s-themed events will take place during Retro Weekend from June 8-10 when the Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

The three-day celebration will include photo opportunities with players from the team, alumni ceremonial first pitches and base changes, and a very special on-field 25th anniversary salute to the 1993 Phillies team.

On Friday, June 8, fans are asked to wear their best 90s attire and take part in a pregame party in Ashburn Alley prior to the 7:05 p.m. game. On Saturday, June 9, the Phillies will also be offering a special “The Sandlot 25th Anniversary” theme night ticket deal. And on Sunday, June 10, there will be on-field festivities to honor the 1993 team.

The ’93 Phillies, led by Darren Daulton and John Kruk, captured the hearts and minds of the city during their run to the World Series and became one of the most popular teams in the organization’s history.