PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers may no longer be in the NBA playoffs but there is still reason to celebrate as young stud Ben Simmons earns a special honor.

The NBA revealed that the 21-year-old point guard Simmons received all 100 first-place votes for the NBA All-Rookie team.

Simmons shared that unanimous honor with fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who also is a Rookie of the Year candidate, received 99 First Team votes).

The First Team remaining lineup features Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

The NBA All-Rookie Second Team features Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins, Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson and Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr.