Filed Under:ben simmons, Local TV, sixers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers may no longer be in the NBA playoffs but there is still reason to celebrate as young stud Ben Simmons earns a special honor.

‘I Don’t View It As A Political Thing’: Carson Wentz To Take Part In White House Visit To Celebrate Eagles’ Super Bowl Victory

The NBA revealed that the 21-year-old point guard Simmons received all 100 first-place votes for the NBA All-Rookie team.

gettyimages 955098814 Sixers Ben Simmons Named To NBA All Rookie First Team

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 5: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers flexes while the fans react to a dunk by Joel Embiid in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoff at Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Simmons shared that unanimous honor with fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who also is a Rookie of the Year candidate, received 99 First Team votes).

Sixers Receive 10th Overall Pick In 2018 NBA Draft

The First Team remaining lineup features Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

The NBA All-Rookie Second Team features Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins, Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson and Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch