PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Brian Dawkins will be stepping down from a full-time role in the Philadelphia Eagles front office.

Brian Dawkins, the nine-time Pro Bowler who spent 13 seasons with the Birds from 1996-2008, worked in the Eagles front office as a football operations executive for the past two seasons.

The Eagles say Dawkins announced his decision to step down to become a consultant with the team, while also pursuing other endeavors including entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

“I want to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Don Smolenski and Coach Pederson for blessing me with the opportunity to return to this great organization. This is a special time in Philadelphia Eagles history and I am grateful to have been a part of the team’s first Super Bowl Championship – something I wanted to help bring to this great city, one way or another. I will always cherish the relationships I have within the building and it was a privilege to work side-by-side with so many great people. I have put a lot of time in prayer into this decision, and after talking it over with my family and listening to the Lord, I am being called in a different direction as I take the next step in my life and career,” Dawkins said in a statement. “Although I am leaving my full-time role in football operations, I will always be a part of the Eagles family and the Philadelphia community. I look forward to continuing to work with the organization as a consultant while I also pursue other endeavors that are extremely important to me and my family’s purpose to inspire hope and increase the minds, bodies and souls of so many to come.”

Dawkins finished his Eagles career in 2008 as the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (183) and interceptions (34).

Dawkins will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 on Aug. 4