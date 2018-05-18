Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love is in air – literally! A man proposed to his girlfriend 30,000 feet up in the air on an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia last week.

Jaclyn McMonigle shared video of the surprise proposal to CBS Philly. The video shows Joey Illiano whispering in McMonigle’s ear before getting down on his knee and revealing the ring during the May 12 flight.

“Shut up, are you kidding?” an astonished McMonigle said in the video.

The couple was celebrating their four-year anniversary by heading to Miami. Illiano proposed to McMonigle about an hour left into the flight.

“Friends and family knew about it and the flight attendants assisted him during the whole process,” McMonigle told CBS Philly.

The couple got a round of applause after she said yes. It was also McMonigle’s first time flying.

McMonigle is from Levittown and Illiano is from Yardley.