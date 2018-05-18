Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized over $3 million worth of counterfeit designer jewelry coming from Hong Kong.

Officers say 23 pieces of counterfeit jewelry were seized on March 20 and 64 pieces were seized on April 3.

Both packages were intercepted after officers say they noticed they appeared to have designer brand jewelry products of poor quality and were packaged poorly.

Inside the packages, officers found fake Cartier and Tiffany bracelets, earrings, and rings.

If the jewelry had been authentic, the combined seizures would have a value of $3,014,750.00.

Officials say this is the third significant seizure to be made in Philadelphia this year.