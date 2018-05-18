Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a revelation from the agency assigned to protect airport checkpoints.
TSA says there’s been a spike in attacks on its officers.
So it has begun compiling a secret watch list of unruly passengers.
So far it has less than 50 people.
New jersey congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman says she’s concerned about the civil liberty implications of such a list.