PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve spent time in Center City, you know traffic is an issue.

“Well, it’s slow,” said Robin Marshall of Philadelphia.

“Congested and hectic,” added fellow Philly resident Barbara Erwins-Romm.

So, it stands to reason, something should be done.

“It’s become extremely difficult to move around,” said Philadelphia City Councilman At-Large Allan Domb, who wants the city to consider banning on-street parking in some parts of Center City.

“Go for it!” said Kidko Vega of West Philly.

David Marshall disagreed, “A lot of people drive, they don’t take the train. So, you don’t want to totally abolish it. “

To free up the flow of traffic, Domb wants to do away with metered parking from 12th to 20th street, along Walnut Street, maybe even Chestnut and Sansom.

“We get a lot of complaints around Center City and you have to remember what’s causing this… Uber, Lyft,” says the councilman.

Domb, who cites increased demand for delivery and ridesharing services, wants the city to get ahead of what he sees as an increasingly big problem.

So, he’s calling for a traffic study to determine if the plan would positively impact travel times.

“And if it turns out we shouldn’t, then we don’t do it. I think we should at least do the study,” said Domb.

Domb, who doubles as a real estate developer, does own a couple of parking garages in the city but tells CBS3 he doesn’t stand to gain much from the shift. He says he’s simply doing what he believes will make the city better. He’d also like to explore better coordination of construction projects, which he considers a big part of the problem.