Watch Live
  • KYW- News At 5/6 PM
    05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Filed Under:Holmdel Township Police, Kenilworth Public Schools, Local TV, Talkers, Thomas Tramaglini

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A superintendent in New Jersey is accused of defecating near a high school football field.

The Holmdel Township Police Department says they were alerted by Holmdel High School officials that they were finding human feces on or near the area of the high school track and football field. According to police, school staff monitored the area and identified 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini, the superintendent at Kenilworth Public Schools, as the person responsible for the acts.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says He’s Smoked Pot ‘Once Or Twice’

Tramaglini, of Matawan, has been charged with defecating in public, lewdness and littering.

Employee Stabbed To Death By Co-worker At Philadelphia International Airport, Police Say 

The Kenilworth Board of Education said in a statement that Tramaglini was granted a paid leave of absence after his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch