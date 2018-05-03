HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A superintendent in New Jersey is accused of defecating near a high school football field.

The Holmdel Township Police Department says they were alerted by Holmdel High School officials that they were finding human feces on or near the area of the high school track and football field. According to police, school staff monitored the area and identified 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini, the superintendent at Kenilworth Public Schools, as the person responsible for the acts.

Tramaglini, of Matawan, has been charged with defecating in public, lewdness and littering.

The Kenilworth Board of Education said in a statement that Tramaglini was granted a paid leave of absence after his arrest.