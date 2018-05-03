TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted the haze over whether he’s ever done marijuana.

He says he has, but just “once or twice.”

New Jersey Expanding Its Medical Marijuana Program

The 60-year-old Democratic governor pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana was questioned earlier this week about whether he had ever taken a toke.

He hedged, saying he’d “never been a marijuana guy.”

Employee Stabbed To Death By Co-worker At Philadelphia International Airport, Police Say

He says in a tweet Thursday that he has tried pot, more than once.

“Here’s the deal: I’ve tried marijuana literally once or twice many years ago, and I don’t have any desire to partake again. But this effort isn’t about me – this is about social justice,” posted Murphy on Twitter.

The former Goldman Sachs executive said his support for legalizing marijuana is about social justice.

Sources: Arson Suspected After Amazon Treasure Truck Bursts Into Flames In West Philadelphia Parking Lot

Murphy campaigned and won in November on a promise to legalize recreational marijuana. He has said legalization could bring in roughly $300 million in new revenue. New Jersey already has a medical cannabis program.

So far, legislation to allow recreational use of marijuana in New Jersey has not advanced.

Nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)