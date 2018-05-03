PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby has lost yet another prestigious honor following his guilty verdict in his sex assault retrial.

The Marian Anderson Award board announced Thursday they have rescinded Cosby’s award that he received in 2010.

Camille Cosby, Wife Of Bill Cosby, Asks For A Criminal Investigation Of Montgomery County DA Steele And ‘His Cohorts’

“The decision to rescind was made out of respect for the legacy of Marian Anderson, the other artists we have honored and will honor in the future, and the students who benefit from the organization’s Young Artist Study Grant program,” the board said in a statement.

The 80-year-old actor has had several honorary degrees rescinded, including from Temple University and Yale University.

Frontier Airlines Employee Stabbed By Co-Worker Inside Philadelphia International Airport Terminal, Police Say

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.