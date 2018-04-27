PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University has rescinded Bill Cosby’s honorary degree a day after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

FULL COSBY COVERAGE

A jury convicted the 80-year-old actor and comedian on Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Temple initially awarded the honorary degree to Cosby in 1991.

“Today the Temple University Board of Trustees has accepted the recommendation of the University to rescind the honorary degree,” the actor’s alma mater said in a statement.

Guilty Verdict: What’s Next For Bill Cosby?

Cosby had been a big part of the university for years. He was on the Board of Trustees from 1982 to 2014 until he was forced to resign when the sexual assault allegations came to light.

A number of other universities around the country rescinded Cosby’s degrees at that time. Carnegie Mellon University decided to rescind Cosby’s 2007 honorary degree following the guilty verdict on Thursday.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.