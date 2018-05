PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An employee was stabbed inside a Philadelphia International Airport terminal on Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says a 24-year-old man was stabbed around 11:20 a.m. in Terminal E which houses Frontier Airlines.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

It is not yet known if the victim is an employee with the airport or Frontier Airlines.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

