TRENTON (CBS) — The city of Trenton is taking action in response to a young man’s brutal murder by establishing an internet purchase exchange zone.

Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, was killed in March when he tried to buy a PlayStation through Facebook.

According to the affidavit, 29-year-old Rufus Thompson of Trenton used Facebook Marketplace to trick Diaz-Delgado into meeting him under the guise of selling a discounted PlayStation 4 and games.

Investigators say on March 23, Thompson and his associate, 29-year-old Akmal Alvaranga, lured Diaz to an alley behind the 300 block of South Cook Street in Trenton.

Authorities say the suspects ordered Diaz-Delgado into a garage at gunpoint, robbed him of the $240 he brought for the PlayStation and then took his ATM card to a Chase Bank and withdrew another $700.

His body was found by the Assunpink Creek in Hamilton Township with his hands bound behind his back with a cut electric cord and pink duct tape the next day. He was shot multiple times in the front and back.

Now, the city has established an internet purchase exchange zone.

This will be a marked area outside of City Hall with surveillance cameras where people can meet and trade items safely.