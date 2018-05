CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Phoenixville, Chester County, on Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at the building on Wheatland and Mellon Streets, around 11 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where large flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the structure.

Officials say the apartment complex was under construction.

There have been no reported injuries.