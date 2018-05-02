BREAKING: Daniel Mooney Named Person Of Interest In Northampton Township Murders Of Tyler And Christina Roy
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Northampton Township authorities have named a person of interest in the murders of a young couple whose bodies were found inside their Churchville home.

Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore says they are looking for 26-year-old Daniel Mooney, a person of interest in the deaths of Tyler and Christina Roy.

daniel mooney photo Daniel Mooney Named Person Of Interest In Northampton Township Murders Of Tyler And Christina Roy

The couple’s bodies were discovered by a painter on Tuesday morning inside their home on the 100 block of Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville. There were no signs of forced entry.

The Roys’ Ford Edge SUV was found in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, along with Mooney’s cell phone.

Shore says Mooney may be walking with a pronounced limp. There is an active arrest warrant as a result of an unrelated car theft that occurred on April 30.

roys5 Daniel Mooney Named Person Of Interest In Northampton Township Murders Of Tyler And Christina Roy

Tyler and Christina Roy. (credit: Bucks County DA’s Office)

Shore adds that officials don’t believe there was any prior relationship between the person of interest and the victims, but they did live in the same neighborhood.

Officials are unaware where Mooney is at this point.

Police believe that the murders happened sometime in the overnight hours on Tuesday. A rifle and casings were found in the home, but it is not yet known if the gun was used in the murders.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

