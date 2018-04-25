PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper Meek Mill has been in and out of jail, and the headlines for more than 10 years now. Sometimes those headlines were positive, other times not so much.

Mill’s arrest 5 months ago stemmed from a decade-old case and several parole violations. While he is free on bail right now, his case isn’t over just yet. Here’s a look back at how it all started.

‘I’ve Been Praying For This’: Fans Overjoyed After Meek Mill’s Prison Release

Mill’s celebratory release from jail 24 hours ago didn’t come without a flurry of legal appeals, rallies, calls for prison reform and ultimately calls for his release. But the saga of how he ended up in prison began roughly a decade ago.

In January 2007: Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was arrested in Philadelphia, charged with assault, drug and gun possession.

In August 2008 he was convicted of simple assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a loaded weapon.

In January 2009, he was sentenced by common pleas Judge Genece Brinkley, from 11- to 23 months behind bars and seven years of probation.

Many High-Profile Supporters Spoke On Meek Mill’s Behalf

After serving five months, Mill was released from jail in June of 2009 and paroled under house arrest.

From 2010-2012, on multiple occasions, court documents show he tested positive for marijuana use, but was not jailed. His travel outside of Philadelphia was then restricted.

In March of 2013, Mill was found in violation of probation for traveling outside the city. He was not jailed at that time, but in July 2014 he went back to jail for about five months for failing to report to his probation officer and for unauthorized travel plans and at this time is given an additional five years of probation.

Mill returned to court in December of 2015 for his fourth hearing on probation violations. His then-girlfriend rapper Nicki Minaj testified on his behalf. Then in February of 2016, he’s sentenced to 90 days house arrest and community service.

On November 6, 2017, the 30-year-old rapper is sentenced by Judge Brinkley to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation, citing a failed drug test, violation of travel restrictions and two arrests outside of the city.

The arrest and lengthy prison sentence sparked rallies of fans, fellow rappers and high profile athletes in Center City days later.

Meek Mill Leaves Prison, Gets Into Helicopter After Being Released On Bail

After prosecutors stated they were unopposed to Mill’s release on bail in early April and recommended a new trial for Mill, the rapper walked out of prison and onto a helicopter on the evening of April 24 after the state Supreme Court directed the judge to immediately release him on unsecured bond.

Mill’s attorney’s vow to fight his initial conviction from 2008 based on whether a police officer’s evidence in the initial case was credible.

Mill is due back in court on June 18.