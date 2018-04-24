PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill’s supporters believe his prison sentence for a probation violation highlights a broken criminal justice system.

Many of the rapper’s most high profile supporters visited him in prison and spoke out on his behalf.

Reverend Al Sharpton was one of the first big names to visit Mill in prison, dropping by in late November.

Rev. Al Sharpton Visits Meek Mill In Prison

[ancplayer video = “3768845”]

“I came because I feel Meek represents thousands of people in Pennsylvania and even tens of thousands around the country that have been victimized by abusive probationary and parole systems,” said Sharpton.

Meek Mill Leaves Prison, Gets Into Helicopter After Being Released On Bail

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin joined with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for a visit earlier this month.

Robert Kraft On #MeekMill Visit: 'This Guy Is A Great Guy And Shouldn't Be Here' https://t.co/lLSjQjHR1G pic.twitter.com/PPAUrtKDDM — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 10, 2018

“When he gets out, he’s gonna turn this thing around and inspire a lot of young people who’ve been treated unfairly,” said Kraft.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney also made the trip.

“I’m hoping the system sees the interest in this young man and the things you do when you’re an 18-year-old, you don’t necessarily do when you’re 30,” the mayor said.

Just hours before Mill’s release on Tuesday, actor Kevin Hart also spent time with the rapper and talked about the criminal justice system.

“It takes certain situations to shine a light on it, that is that situation for me. That did that and I’ll use my voice, I’ll use my platform to hopefully bring better, better good to this,” he said.

And while Jay-Z himself did not make the trip, his company ROC Nation did help pay for buses wrapped in the message “Stand with Meek Mill.”

Jay-Z released this statement about Meek Mill’s release saying, “He was incarcerated unjustly and caught in a probation trap for years by a broken system. Now we can celebrate his release.We thank every individual that has supported and fought alongside meek every step of the way.”