CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Incarcerated rapper Meek Mill is getting big time support in his fight for justice. The hip-hop artist is receiving a high profile visit in prison as he awaits a bail ruling from Pennsylvania’s highest court.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin entered the doors at the medium-security state prison in Chester on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Kraft pushed for criminal justice reform.

“We have to do something with criminal justice reform. This kind of case, to be in a situation like this, it’s really bad,” said Kraft, adding that Mill is “a great guy.”

Rubin believes Mill will be able to get out on bail soon.

“I believe he will get out soon and that the right thing will happen,” said the Sixers co-owner.

The two billionaires are the latest famous names to show support of the 30-year-old performer.

Last November, Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in state prison for probation violations on a nearly 10-year-old gun charge.

His sentence sparked public outcry with a rally from his supporters.

While Mill’s supporters say the punishment outweighs, the crime, others argue that he has been given several chances to stay out of trouble.

Brinkley has denied the rapper’s request to release him on bail as his case is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

There is no word on exactly when that decision could come down.