PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The District Attorney’s Office has filed a shortened motion to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reiterating the DA’s belief that Meek Mill should be released on bail.

Recently, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stated that he supported DA Larry Krasner’s position of being unopposed to the Philadelphia-born rapper’s release while he appeals a probation violation sentence.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

The sentence was met with huge and immediate backlash from fans and supporters and it also sparked a debate on probation reform.

Mill remains in a Chester prison and has been there since November.