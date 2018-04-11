PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney visited rapper Meek Mill in prison on Wednesday.

The mayor met with the incarcerated rapper at the medium-security prison in Chester for about an hour. Kenney said he felt he needed to have a conversation with him.

“It seems that he would be doing more good on the outside than the inside,” said Kenney. “It just points to the need for real criminal justice reform in our country.”

Last November, Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in state prison for probation violations on a nearly 10-year-old gun charge. Kenney stated that something that happens when you’re 18 shouldn’t follow them around for the rest of their lives.

“He certainly deserves bail,” said Kenney, but he added it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to talk to the judge.

On Tuesday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the 30-year-old rapper.

Brinkley has denied the rapper’s request to release him on bail as his case is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

There is no word on exactly when that decision could come down.