CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — It may look like an outdoor concert but Tuesday’s large crowd outside the state prison in Chester was all for imprisoned Philly rapper Meek Mill.

“Free meek. Free meek. Free meek,” the crowd chanted.

By 6:30 p.m. the rapper was released on bail after a decision by the state’s highest court.

“I’ve been praying for this. We’ve all been praying for this,” one fan said.

“Meekadelphia. Listen. Philly life. Philly unites,” said another fan.

The 30-year-old whisked off in a private helicopter before heading to the 76ers playoff game.

#WATCH: Rapper Meek Mill, just freed from prison, rings bell before start of Game 5 of Sixers-Heat serieshttps://t.co/MFZwoGRLi2 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 25, 2018

Fans there were also thrilled with his release.

“I think it’s great for the community. I think it’s absolutely great he’s out of prison,” one woman said.

Attorney Charles Peruto Jr. represents Genece Brinkley, the judge in Mill’s case. She’s has taken heat for denying Mill’s bail.

He says the Supreme Court’s decision is not surprising.

#VIDEO: Police barricades now up, crowds continue to grow outside state prison in Chester, PA, awaiting release of Rapper @MeekMill @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ywAKVZan4E — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) April 24, 2018

“When you have the DA himself along with his lawyer, Brian McMonagle appear before the Supreme Court and both of them agree he should get bail. Then one must conclude he must get bail,” said Peruto.

He believes the 30-year-old’s celebrity has given him an advantage most others will never receive.

“There is no question he’s getting preferential treatment. You couldn’t name another person this year where the DA accompanied the defense lawyer to the Supreme Court,” Peruto said.