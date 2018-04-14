PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no sign of spring in the Midwest!

A blizzard warning is in effect in Minnesota.

More than 200 flights were canceled Saturday at Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport.

Authorities closed several highways in southwestern Minnesota, where no travel was advised, and driving conditions were difficult across the entire southern half of the state. The national weather service predicted 4-8 inches of snow with blustery winds.

A tourist from Aachen, Germany, made the most of his trip to Minneapolis by braving the snow to walk along the Mississippi River.

“It’s a cool experience for me, the best Minneapolis experience,” said Niko Heiligman. “I’m only here for the weekend, so I guess that’s how it goes. There’s snow and it’s cold. So it’s good.”

Conditions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota aren’t much better.

The cities airport has been closed since Friday because of blizzard conditions.

City officials warned residents to stay off the roads as snow fell at a rate of 2 inches per hour.

