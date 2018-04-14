PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This afternoon, protesters gathered at Dilworth Park at the Philadelphia City Hall to protest Trump’s recent actions in Syria.

Trump Declares ‘Mission Accomplished’ In Syria Strike

The protesters initially met at 15th and Market before marching to the park at City Hall.

On Friday night, President Donald Trump said he launched “precision strikes” on the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.

Trump indicated the strikes would continue until the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons ends.

President Trump expressed his satisfaction at how the strikes performed through a couple of tweets on his Twitter account.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

The Pentagon also confirmed President Trump’s assessment of the strikes on the Syrian regime on Saturday.

Pentagon spokesperson, Dana White, explained at a briefing on Saturday morning that “Last night, operations were very successful.”

She went on to further say, “We met our objectives. We hit the sites, the heart of the chem-weapons program. So it was mission accomplished.”

Trump: US, Allies Attacking Syria To Stop Chemical Weapons

The event was hosted and endorsed by by the International Action Center, the Workers World Party of Philadelphia, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Philly BDS, Philadelphia Camden Boricua Committee, and the Temple Students for Justice in Palestine.

The event was shared on social media to garner attention and spread awareness.

Each group is adamant in their efforts to urge anti-war action and hope to tell Trump and the Pentagon that there shouldn’t be a war on Syria.