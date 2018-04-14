PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After four long, tough years, it appears that “trusting the process” has worked.

The NBA playoffs are back at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers host the Miami Heat Saturday night in game 1 of the first round.

The Sixers finished the 2017-18 season with 52 wins. The first 50 win season since 2001 when they advanced to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Surrounded by a sellout crowd, head coach Brett Brown hopes the the fans will enjoy every bit of this moment, not just the win but savor every moment.

“I hope everybody finds a way to enjoy this,” said Brown. “It’s a wonderful time of any basketball season, the postseason, and we hope there is a level of fun. I know there is anxiety but I hope for everybody they find some enjoyment in this experience.”

The Sixers are heading into the playoffs on a 16 game win streak and fans say, they’re ready to keep the winning streak alive.

Sixers’ fans have been seen in the Wells Fargo Center parking lots Saturday afternoon tailgating, playing football and basketball, and one group was even jamming to the Sixers’ theme song.

Everyone is clearly excited to see this Philadelphia basketball team in the NBA playoffs and excited to watch the team beat the heat tonight even without their star Joel Embiid.

“We have won, 7/8 straight without Embiid and 16 straight overall,” said Nick Krol of Ivyland, Pennsylvania. “This team has got it at the right moment. We are coming for you Miami. Sixers in five! Let’s go!”

It’s up to the Sixers to join the growing list of Philadelphia teams that have made it all the way.