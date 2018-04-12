GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County say a suspect who stole a car from a Starbucks led them on a pursuit on Thursday morning.

Gloucester Township police say it started around 7:30 a.m. when a car that was left running was stolen from a Starbucks on Blackwood Clementon Road. Authorities say a citizen who witnessed the theft called police and began to follow the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood, providing updated locations and a description of the suspect.

Police: Suspect In Art Student’s Murder Was On Parole For Attempted Murder Charge In California

Officers were able to find the vehicle traveling north on Route 42 in the area of Blackwood Clementon Road. Officers were able to follow the suspect, identified as Kasien Wolf, but he refused to pull over and continued traveling on Route 42 at low speeds.

Police say he then began to drive faster and switched lanes before traveling on the shoulder of the road at excessive speeds. Police say they terminated the pursuit due to the potential risk of danger to the public.

According to authorities, another good Samaritan saw the suspect involved in the police pursuit turn off Route 130 due to having a flat tire and told a Collingswood officer. That officer found the suspect walking from the vehicle and took him into custody.

Police say the vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner with minimal damage.

Largest Wawa Store To Be Built At Independence Mall

Wolf was charged with eluding, theft of motor vehicle and other related charges. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.